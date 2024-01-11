Kenya to put more funds into last mile roads
Kenyan president William Ruto said the Government will intensify its focus on the last mile road connectivity to boost access to resources and services.
He also noted that more funds will be put into the upgrading of roads in a move that will also spur trade at the grassroots.
The President spoke on Thursday (Jan 11, 2024) in Boiman in Ol Joro Orok where he launched the tarmacking of the Boiman – Kwa Mumbi roads.
The President said other ongoing works in the county include the 55-Kilometre Captain Ndemi – Ndunyu Njeru, 41-Kilometre Engineer – Gathera, 45-Kilometre Maili Kumi – Shameta, 55-Kilometre Shamata – Uruku, 23-Kilometre Gilgil – Machinery and the 28-Kilometre Tumaini -Kabazi roads.
He said better roads will guarantee farmers, especially of fresh produce, better income. “When we trade more it means more employment opportunities for our youth,” he explained.
