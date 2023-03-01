Kuehne+Nagel 2022 turnover up 20%
Sea logistics unit reported a 37% increase in 2022 turnover at CHF 18.8 billion ($19.9 billion) while EBIT was up 32% at CHF 2 billion ($2 billion)
Container volume was 4.4 million TEUs at the end of December 2022. The margin per container was at a historically high level in 2022.
For 2022, air logistics business turnover increased 8 percent to CHF 11.7 billion ($12.4 billion) and EBIT was up 21 percent at CHF 1.4 billion ($1.5 billion)
Airfreight volume was 2.2 million tonnes at the end of December 2022. The margin per 100 kilograms was at a very high level for the full year 2022.
Now is the right time to launch our new strategic Roadmap 2026 and ensure Kuehne+Nagel's sustainable future success with a dedicated focus on quality, customer satisfaction and employee motivation: Stefan Paul.
