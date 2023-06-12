Liebherr Container Cranes, a leading European manufacturer of innovative port equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of three large dual trolley ship-to-shore container cranes (STS) to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) for use at their container terminal Altenwerder (CTA) in the Port of Hamburg.
The terminal has consistently been at the forefront of the industry, constantly adopting innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology, making it a pioneer in its field. The advanced cranes mark a significant milestone in Liebherr's longstanding partnership with HHLA.
Following the successful delivery of two STS cranes in 2015 and three in 2017 to HHLA’s Container Terminal Tollerort, the newly acquired dual trolley cranes are the first step in a new strategic alliance, marking the beginning of a closer collaboration between the two companies. HHLA and Liebherr will drive forward innovative and sustainable change in the logistics industry.
"The combination of advanced automation, remote control capabilities, and industry-leading energy saving features, makes these cranes a perfect fit for HHLA's sustainability requirements. Together, we are shaping the future of port handling. This is the second order we have received for our dual trolley cranes, following an earlier order for Eurogate’s CTW terminal. This continued demand demonstrates the industry's appetite for European manufacturing and design, backed up by a local service," said Gerry Bunyan, Managing Director - Sales at Liebherr Container Cranes.
“From day one Container Terminal Altenwerder has set itself apart as an industry pioneer, leading the integration of the newest technology to optimize its operations sustainably. It is with great pleasure that we announce our enhanced collaboration with Liebherr, as we continue to leverage the latest advancements in technology and automation," said Patrick Krawutschke, Managing Director of Container Terminal Altenwerder.
By choosing Liebherr Container Cranes, HHLA secures a trusted partner with a proven track record in delivering energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. The technological advancements, combined with Liebherr's commitment to environmental responsibility, position Liebherr Container Cranes as the preferred choice for terminals like CTA seeking to optimize their operations while minimizing their carbon footprint.
