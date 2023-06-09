Maersk expands relationship with Microsoft
Collaboration has brought solutions like Remote Container Management (RCM), which allows Maersk to monitor temperature and humidity data from refrigerated containers in real time.
Another project, Connected Vessel, aims at optimising fuel consumption by monitoring performance data from Maersk’s container vessels to create a shared view with experts onshore who can provide advice to Captains, helping lower bunker costs and reducing emissions.
Together, we have a unique and interdependent relationship which is driven by mutual creation, trust, and an understanding of both companies´ strategic direction, which is valuable to all: Navneet Kapoor, Maersk
With Azure as Maersk’s strategic cloud platform, Microsoft and Maersk are collaborating to accelerate innovation and digitise the industry to meet its customers’ evolving needs: Judson Althoff, Microsoft
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories