Maersk opens first cold store facility in Dubai
Our purpose is to improve life for all by integrating the world, and we saw an opportunity to establish a facility that would help us achieve our purpose in UAE. Our new cold store facility is helping us safeguard the integrity of perishables and offer them to end users through uninterrupted cold chain solutions: Christopher Cook, Maersk
Maersk's launch reiterates the industrial and logistics credentials of Dubai, a global powerhouse for logistics activity due to its business-friendly legislation and its geographic location: Saud Abu Alshawareb, TECOM Group PJSC
Maersk will offer 24x7 B2B and B2C fulfilment operations, e-commerce solutions to retailers/distributors and FMCG brands, and value-added services such as co-packing, labelling, and repacking, cross-docking and last-mile delivery to retail outlets.
