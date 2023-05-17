Maersk opens innovation centre in New Jersey
Maersk innovation centre will focus on the entire logistics chain, using emerging technologies, taking ideas from inception to impact and developing new tools for the workforce that improve operational processes.
Our goal is to ensure we bring an intelligent pipeline of business solutions to make their supply chains more agile, more responsive to market fluctuations and more competitive: Narin Phol, Maersk
Centre has already achieved successes including partnership with MIT's Center for Transportation and Logistics and new equipment and technology from Boston Dynamics to unload cartons from trailers at warehouse doors
Video Credit: Maersk
Video Credit: Maersk
Video Credit: Maersk
We want to build an innovative supply chain ecosystem for customers using the best analytics, technology, research, engineering and partnerships: Erez Agmoni, Maersk
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories