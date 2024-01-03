Maersk pauses all Red Sea transits
The move follows multiple attacks on Maersk Hangzhou by Houthis in the Red Sea last week, and the U.S. Navy had shot down three small boats killing all rebels on the boats.
In cases where it makes most sense for our customers, vessels will be rerouted and continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope. This decision has been taken to assure the safety of our seafarers and cargo on our vessels, which is our utmost priority: Maersk
Spot freight rates from the Far East to the Mediterranean Sea have all but doubled since the dramatic weekend by mid-December, says Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta.
