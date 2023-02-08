Maersk reports record 2022 numbers, profit zooms 57% to $31bn
Maersk reported a 53% increase in EBITDA at $36.8 billion for the year ended December 2022 compared to $24 billion in 2021 on 32% increase in consolidated revenue at $81.5 billion.
EBIT increased 57% to $30.9 billion and capex was up 40%to $4.2 billion.
Ocean revenue was up 33% at $64.3 billion, EBITDA increased 58% to $33.8 billion and EBIT was up 63% at $29.1 billion.
As we enter a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers, we are determined to speed up our business transformation and increase our operational excellence: Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk
