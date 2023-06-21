Maersk to pioneer conversion to methanol dual-fuel engine
Maersk, in an industry first, will retrofit an existing ship to a dual-fuel methanol powered vessel and sail on green methanol. Maersk has signed an agreement with MAN Energy Solutions to retrofit the engine.
Having teamed up with MAN Energy Solutions, we are now ready to demonstrate how retrofitting vessels with methanol dual-fuel capabilities can be done: Leonardo Sonzio, Maersk
Detailed engineering for the first retrofit is ongoing and the actual implementation will take place in the middle of 2024. Meanwhile, discussions with potential yards are ongoing: Ole Graa Jakobsen, Maersk
Maersk currently operates more than 700 vessels with around 300 of them being owned by Maersk.
