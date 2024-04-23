MSC, MSC Foundation sign agreement with Mercy Ships
Mercy Ships has provided more than 117,000 life-changing and lifesaving specialised surgical procedures since it was founded in 1978. Over the years, Mercy Ships has trained more than 54,300 local professionals in their areas of expertise.
Our partnership has reaped extraordinary results already and now we are on the verge of expanding their fleet to increase this support. I truly look forward to seeing this new ship set sail to help more communities across Africa: Gianluigi Aponte, MSC
The mission of Mercy Ships to bring hope and healing is only possible through the generosity of our partners and volunteer crew. Today, I am grateful to MSC for their support: Don Stephens, Mercy Ships
