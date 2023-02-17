MSC supports earthquake relief initiatives in Türkiye, Syria
MSC Aurelia is on its way to Port of Iskenderun with 60 pallets of basic necessities, food and beverages.
Once it reaches its destination, MSC Aurelia will be available as emergency accommodation, providing the impacted communities with over 1,000 beds and leisure spaces.
The departure of MSC Aurelia from the port of Naples is an initial example of what we are doing while we keep on working to provide associations and governments with what we can: Daniela Picco, MSC Foundation.
I am deeply grateful to the MSC Foundation for this important and valuable synergy, which allows us to bring concrete help to the earthquake victims: Mariavittoria Rava, Francesca Rava Foundation.
