Order book of 7.54mn TEUs signals significant change: BIMCO
The order book has increased for 10 straight quarters, and at 7.54 million TEUs equals 29% of the existing fleet.
Despite the collapse in freight rates, shipowners still have an appetite for new container ship orders and the order book has continued to grow: Niels Rasmussen, BIMCO
As much as 57% capacity in the order book involves ships with some level of alternative fuels preparation compared to only 10% in the current fleet.
The new ships will be more fuel efficient than most of the existing ships and the introduction of alternative fuels will help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions: Niels Rasmussen, BIMCO
