Port of Savannah spends $170mn to add 55 hybrid yard cranes
Hybrid machines will reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 47%, and result in a fuel purchase savings of more than $1.6 million per year at current rates.
This significant investment in new equipment will help prepare the Port of Savannah to handle more ships and cargo while maintaining the world-class service our customers have come to expect: Griff Lynch, Georgia Port Authority
With every infrastructure expansion, Georgia Ports Authority seeks to ensure its operations progress toward improved long-term sustainability: Joel Wooten, GPA
New cranes can work stacks that are six containers high and seven wide – one container wider than GPA’s current largest RTGs. Wider stacks mean fewer rows and a denser, more efficient use of space.
