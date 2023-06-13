Qatar Airways Cargo, a global leader in air cargo transportation, along with its ground handling partner Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) Cargo is proud to announce its latest achievement – the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification.
With this certification, the cargo carrier reinforces its position as a reliable partner for customers seeking safe and efficient transportation solutions for perishable cargo. The IATA CEIV Fresh standard encompasses the entire supply chain, including both operational and technical aspects, ensuring that perishable goods maintain their freshness, quality, and integrity throughout the transportation process.
Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways said: "Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo’s achievement of the IATA CEIV Fresh certification reflects our pursuit for excellence and our unwavering commitment to our customers, keeping them always at the heart of everything we do. Being the first and only airline worldwide along with our GHA to achieve the complete suite of IATA CEIV certifications is a testament to our dedication and hard work to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability in air cargo transportation."
"We congratulate Qatar Airways Cargo, along with its ground handling partner Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) on successfully obtaining the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification, further showcasing their commitment to maintaining high global standards. This certification is a boost to their service offerings, demonstrating efficient and high-quality handling of perishable goods. Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo are the first companies globally to complete the full suite of IATA CEIV certifications, reinforcing their position at the forefront of air logistics," said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.
Click Here For More Stories