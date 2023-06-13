"We congratulate Qatar Airways Cargo, along with its ground handling partner Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) on successfully obtaining the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification, further showcasing their commitment to maintaining high global standards. This certification is a boost to their service offerings, demonstrating efficient and high-quality handling of perishable goods. Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo are the first companies globally to complete the full suite of IATA CEIV certifications, reinforcing their position at the forefront of air logistics," said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.