Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches Next Generation Pharma
More than one in ten global pharmaceutical shipments entrusted to Qatar Airways Cargo’s pharma service each year.
Since we first launched our pharma service in 2014, we have invested heavily to bring on board the best industry experts, equipment, and training: Guillaume Halleux, Qatar Airways
Qatar Cargo now offers five product subcategories – Pharma Critical Advanced, Pharma Critical Passive, Pharma Advanced, Pharma Passive and Pharma Care
With ‘Next Generation Pharma’ we are working on evolving product offerings to meet new and anticipated industry needs, and focussing on digitalising processes and activities to increase transparency and provide more real time information to customers: Miguel Rodríguez, Qatar Airways
