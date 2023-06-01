Qatar Airways has signed a deal with Shell to source 3,000 metric tonnes of neat SAF at Amsterdam Schiphol airport. It encompasses the existing jet fuel contract with Shell at Amsterdam which will now see Qatar Airways using at least a 5 per cent SAF blend over the contract period for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
The Qatar Airways bilateral agreement with Shell is part of a wider effort initiated by the oneworld alliance, which has set a target of using SAF for 10% of combined fuel volumes by 2030.
Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive, Qatar Airways Group said, “At Qatar Airways, we are strongly committed to supporting the industry’s effort to ramp up the use of sustainable aviation fuel, as one of the key pillars to decarbonise the aviation industry. Last year, we signed our first offtake agreement in the US, and now we are placing a multi-million US dollar SAF deal in Amsterdam to illustrate our SAF commitment and reiterate our calls for a more robust SAF supply chain across our global network”.
“Qatar Airways and Shell have a history of collaboration, so it is fantastic to now work together on decarbonisation as we supply them with SAF for the first time,” said Jan Toschka, President, Shell Aviation. “SAF is a key lever for decarbonising aviation, but scaling its supply and use requires concerted action from across the aviation sector. Today’s agreement is a great example of the collaborative actions that are required to help accelerate aviation’s progress towards net zero.”
SAF offers significant potential for decarbonisation as neat SAF can reduce full lifecycle emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. This means that Qatar Airways will be reducing its emissions on flights from Amsterdam by approximately 7,500 tonnes of CO2 for the fiscal year.
