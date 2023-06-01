Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive, Qatar Airways Group said, “At Qatar Airways, we are strongly committed to supporting the industry’s effort to ramp up the use of sustainable aviation fuel, as one of the key pillars to decarbonise the aviation industry. Last year, we signed our first offtake agreement in the US, and now we are placing a multi-million US dollar SAF deal in Amsterdam to illustrate our SAF commitment and reiterate our calls for a more robust SAF supply chain across our global network”.