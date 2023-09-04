Qatar Cargo launches solution for valuable,vulnerable shipments
SecureLift marks a significant milestone for Qatar Airways Cargo as it allocates dedicated resources to cater to the specialised needs of valuable and vulnerable shipments while maintaining an enhanced standard of security and vigilance.
Products having high declared value like precious metals, stones, gold bullions, banknotes, jewellery or watches would fall under the valuable category while commodities that carry a risk of pilferage like high value electronics and newly launched products would fall under the vulnerable category, the release added.
"SecureLift embodies our unwavering commitment to meeting the unique needs of our valued customers. This service redefines safety and security standards for high-value and vulnerable shipments, showcasing our dedication to excellence, safety and cutting-edge solutions," says Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Head of Cargo Products, Qatar Airways.
The cargo carrier transported over 9,000 tonnes of valuable and vulnerable cargo in 2022. The carrier offers an extensive network of more than 150 destinations as part of its scheduled services, and can also provide part or full dedicated charters for SecureLift products to destinations not part of its network, the release added.
