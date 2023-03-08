QR Cargo operates an all-female freighter flight to commemorate International Women’s Day
Qatar Airways Cargo celebrated a landmark flight on Sunday 5 March as its scheduled Boeing 777 freighter from Doha to Shanghai was operated entirely by a crew made up of women.
From the ground staff overseeing and handling the cargo to the flight deck crew operating the flight, this is the first time a Qatar Airways Cargo freighter aircraft has operated with an all-female crew and all-female ground staff.
Captain Sarah Abigail Comerford from the United Kingdom, First Officer Edith Mala Diop from France, and First Officer Hedfa Mohammed Al Marri from Qatar operated the flight.
The Boeing 777 freighter departed from Doha with 100 tonnes of cargo destined for Shanghai.
Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer of Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo said, “We have almost 50 percent of women in various age groups and roles working globally for Qatar Airways Cargo."
Embrace Equity is the theme for 2023 International Women’s Day and it serves as a reminder of how much progress has been made while also highlighting the work still left to be done for the advancement of women worldwide.
