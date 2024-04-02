2 Apr 2024
Rhenus South Africa gets AEO Level 2 status
The AEO process evaluates a company's internal operations, customs rule compliance, and supply chain security measures
Subscribe Now
It is part of the efforts by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to improve global trade security and simplify customs procedures
AEO accreditation eliminates manual processes and reduces human error while simplified application procedures and electronic submissions help minimise delays.
“AEO status is a valuable indicator to our current and prospective clients that we are dedicated to best practice and integrity in all our processes and procedures” : Dirk Goedhart, Managing Director, Rhenus South Africa
“Now that we’ve experienced firsthand the substantial benefits of the AEO initiative, our primary goal is to assist our clients in smoothly onboarding onto the programme, ensuring they too can experience the same advantages” : Ansie Hefer, National Customs Manager, Rhenus South Africa
Also Read:
Astral, Etihad Cargo complete Nairobi-Abu Dhabi inaugural flight