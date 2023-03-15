Riyadh Air to launch with fleet of 72 787-9 Dreamliners
Owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air will purchase 39 787-9s with options for an additional 33 787-9s.
Our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations as we build a wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world: Tony Douglas
This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air's commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain: Stan Deal
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag-carrier, is set to purchase 39 787s with 10 options including both 787-9 and 787-10 models.
The newly added aircraft will further enable Saudia to fulfil its strategic objective of bringing the world to the Kingdom: Ibrahim Al-Omar
