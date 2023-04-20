Saudia signs container rental agreement
Saudia Cargo signed new global rental agreement with Tower Cold Chain and added it to its approved providers of temp-controlled containers for shipping pharmaceutical, biotech and life science products.
A key benefit of Tower Cold Chain’s technology is its reliability in maintaining product integrity without the need of electricity even in extreme heat.
Adel Elshazly of Saudia Cargo: “Given these conditions, we have an extra duty of care to customers to ensure due diligence in choosing our pharmaceutical cold chain partners.”
The Tower range offers effective physical and temperature protection for internal payloads from 3075 litres down to 26.4 litres – the latter made possible by the launch in 2022 of the KTEvolution.
KTEvolution is Tower Cold Chain’s first hand-held container, ideal for small-batch, direct-to-patient shipments.
The containers ensure up to 120 hour protection that require internal temp of -80°C (ultracold), -60°C (ultracold), -20°C (frozen), +5°C (refrigerated) or +20°C (controlled room temperature).
Adel Elshazly: “The breadth means we can extend our network and provide customers with greater choice, including the ability to ship pharmaceuticals on narrow-bodied as well as wide-bodied aircraft.”
Tower’s Niall Balfour: “Saudia gives us a valuable gateway into the Middle East, and in turn, we are honoured to be able to help them meet customer demand for pharmaceutical cold chain solutions.”
