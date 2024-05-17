17 May 2024
Senegalese logistics startup Maad raises $3.2 mn
The African tech & logistics platform for informal retailers Maad announced the successful completion of its $3.2 million seed funding round (debt & equity).
The seed funding round was led by Ventures Platform, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Reflect Ventures, OuiCapital, Launch Africa, Voltron Capital & Alumni Ventures. Proparco and local banks.
Maad is a tech & logistics platform that directly connects suppliers and small retailers of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
Their tech-driven solution allows retailers to order products from a one-stop shop, with reliable delivery, competitive prices while benefiting from working capital loans.
Maad is on a mission to transform the retail landscape in Francophone Africa, where 80% to 95% of consumption still takes place in informal mom-and-pop shops.
Sidy Niang, co-founder & CEO of Maad: "As the fastest-growing player in the region, we are well-positioned to maintain our leadership and continue driving transformation in this underserved market."
Click here to read more
Also Read:
CMA CGM to reshuffle Africa-India-Middle East services