Singapore, LA, LB ports sign MoU for green, digital corridor
MoU was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles and Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach
The establishment of this green shipping corridor between the San Pedro Bay Port Complex and Singapore will prove to be a living, breathing testament to the power of global collaboration: Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles
Creating this green corridor with our partner ports and C40 Cities is part of our strategy to coalesce all of our efforts here and beyond to help advance our goals for cleaner marine fuels for oceangoing vessels, improve efficiencies for the global movement of goods, and to achieve a carbon-neutral future: Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach
The signing of this MoU signals our collective will to pool our resources, technical insights, industry and research networks to deliver scalable green as well as digital corridor solutions to help the maritime industry attain the 2050 emission reduction targets expected of the International Maritime Organization and help spur the development of green growth opportunities: Teo Eng Dih, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
Delivering science-based, rapid and concrete action on shipping emissions is crucial to ensure the shipping sector decarbonisation is aligned with the goal of keeping global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius. C40 is proud to support this first mover initiative aimed at accelerating the transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels and other decarbonisation technologies: Mark Watts, C40 Cities
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories