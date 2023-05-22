SSI SCHAEFER and Brands for Less flag off state-of-the-art automated roaming shuttle in Dubai

Carsten Spiegelberg, Managing Director of SSI Schaefer MEA, added, "We are excited to be part of Brands for Less' amazing growth story in the Region by providing them with their first automated fit-out in their central warehouse facility in Dubai. This fully automated storage facility will provide Brands for Less a sound and flexible basis to support the growth expected in processing the supply of goods to their continuously expanding network of branches and increasing e-commerce business across the GCC and beyond."