SSI SCHAEFER and Brands for Less flag off state-of-the-art automated roaming shuttle in Dubai
SSI SCHAEFER, the global leader of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, and Brands for Less announced the successful implementation of the first automated Roaming Shuttle in their distribution center facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates recently. The groundbreaking solution comprises a VNA selective storage system for 4,350 pallets and an automated bin storage system with 123,000 totes and it is set to revolutionize the retail logistics landscape, offering significant improvements in efficiency, storage optimization, and cost reduction for businesses in the industry.
"We are extremely pleased with the results of our collaboration with SSI Schaefer, as this automated storage solution has significantly enhanced our warehouse efficiency, allowing us to serve our customers better and meet their increasing demands. The system's flexibility will support our expansion across the GCC, as well as our growing e-commerce business," said Ayman Beydoun, Deputy CEO and Group COO of Brands for Less
Carsten Spiegelberg, Managing Director of SSI Schaefer MEA, added, "We are excited to be part of Brands for Less' amazing growth story in the Region by providing them with their first automated fit-out in their central warehouse facility in Dubai. This fully automated storage facility will provide Brands for Less a sound and flexible basis to support the growth expected in processing the supply of goods to their continuously expanding network of branches and increasing e-commerce business across the GCC and beyond."
