SSI SCHAEFER and Brands for Less flag off state-of-the-art automated roaming shuttle in Dubai

SSI SCHAEFER, the global leader of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, and Brands for Less announced the successful implementation of the first automated Roaming Shuttle in their distribution center facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates recently. The groundbreaking solution comprises a VNA selective storage system for 4,350 pallets and an automated bin storage system with 123,000 totes and it is set to revolutionize the retail logistics landscape, offering significant improvements in efficiency, storage optimization, and cost reduction for businesses in the industry.