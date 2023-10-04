Starlink, Jumia partner to expand internet service in Africa
The African e-commerce platform Jumia has announced an agreement with Starlink, a satellite internet service, to retail the Starlink Residential Kit in Africa.
Jumia aims to bridge the digital divide by delivering Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet to previously underserved regions of Africa.
The agreement will initially cover Nigeria, with plans for expansion to Kenya, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.
Hisham ElGabry, Jumia: “By expanding access to Starlink's internet service through the Jumia platform, individuals and communities can be empowered with high-speed, low-latency internet access, driving economic growth and unlocking new opportunities.”
Reliable high-speed connectivity can empower users to access online resources, participate in e-learning platforms, engage in e-commerce, and enhance their communication capabilities.
“Jumia's expansive reach, coupled with Starlink's satellite constellation engineered by SpaceX, can pave the way for millions of Africans to experience the transformative power of high-speed internet.”
