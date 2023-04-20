Survey suggests multi-fuel future for shipping industry
By 2030, most shipping company respondents expect to use three or more different fuel families with a similar picture in 2050.
Survey done by Global Maritime Forum along with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping with analytical support by McKinsey & Company
Surveys like this play a crucial role to inform the industry and public, and support shipping’s transition to a zero-emissions future: Lynn Loo, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
The sooner there is clarity about targets and policies, and the sooner these come into effect, the easier it will be for companies to develop a view on how to meet the goals: Johannah Christensen, Global Maritime Forum
Only few shipping companies have taken actions to adopt new fuels and alternative power systems
