According to Briter Bridges, Africa's consumer spending is on the rise with the size of the market having reached $1.4 trillion. Data also showed that 28 African startups offering B2B commerce as a product have collectively raised over $470 million in funding since 2008, with 90% of this amount raised between 2021 and 2022 alone. The funding is shared among seven geographies from the most to the least funded: Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Ghana.