The new cold storeroom can hold up to 110 aircraft pallets, which is equivalent to a load that fits on just over three B747 freighters. It is equipped with a flatbed with a ball-mat roller for easy maneuvering of shipments in the warehouse. Four of the six cold storerooms are dedicated to perishable cargo (+2 to +8°C), while the remaining two are assigned to pharmaceuticals (CRT +15 to +20°C and COL +2 to +8°C).