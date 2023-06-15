Tentative U.S. West Coast port labour deal reached
We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognises the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating.: James McKenna, PMA and Willie Adams, ILWU
I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought, and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve: U.S. President Joe Biden
The tentative agreement between ILWU and PMA brings the stability and confidence that customers have been seeking: Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles
The Port of Los Angeles handled 779,140 TEUs in May, down 19% compared to May 2022 but up 60% compared to February 2023. During the first five months of 2023, the Port handled 3.3 million TEUs, a 27% decline compared to the same period in 2022.
The Port of Long Beach handled 758,225 TEUs in May, down 15% from May 2022. The Port has moved 3.1 million TEUs during the first five months of 2023, a 25% decrease from the same period in 2022.
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories