TIACA Regional Event Africa highlights African air cargo market potential, challenges
The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) recently concluded its third regional event, the TIACA Event Africa which was held on June 19-21st with delegates declaring the event was successful in its aim to bring the local air cargo community and international delegates together to discuss the intricacies of doing business to/from and within Africa. The event was held in Nairobi and was hosted by Kenya Airports Authority.
TIACAs first regional event in Africa, held in Nairobi, brought together 200 delegates from across the industry to discuss issues that affect the African air cargo market and gave insight into how to do business within Africa. Topics such as SAATM, AfCFTA, eCommerce, pharma, perishables, freighter capacity, workforce challenges, digital innovation, and air cargo outlook were addressed. Event delegates took part in two days of lively discussions, debates, and informational sessions as well as networking opportunities throughout the event.
“We were pleased to have such great support from the Kenyan government, African Airlines Association (AFRAA), our host Kenyan Airports Authority and our many sponsors, as well as the membership, the industry, and its leaders. The event's success is vital to uniting the air cargo industry by bringing the international community together to discuss, debate, and network in regions throughout the world,” Steven Polmans, Chair, TIACA said.
Click Here For More Stories