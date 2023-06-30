TIACA Regional Event Africa highlights African air cargo market potential, challenges

TIACAs first regional event in Africa, held in Nairobi, brought together 200 delegates from across the industry to discuss issues that affect the African air cargo market and gave insight into how to do business within Africa. Topics such as SAATM, AfCFTA, eCommerce, pharma, perishables, freighter capacity, workforce challenges, digital innovation, and air cargo outlook were addressed. Event delegates took part in two days of lively discussions, debates, and informational sessions as well as networking opportunities throughout the event.