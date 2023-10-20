20/10/2023
Transnet to remain in public ownership
The South African president Cyril Ramaphosa issued a clarification after media reports based on a leaked draft version of the Freight Logistics Roadmap claimed that the president seeks to place Transnet under private control.
“South Africa’s port and rail infrastructure are strategic national assets, and the government has taken a clear stance that they will remain in public ownership.”
President Ramaphosa committed to putting in place a roadmap for the freight logistics system in order to improve the performance of South Africa’s ports and rail network and drive economic growth.
The National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) has been established to address the immediate challenges in the freight logistics system which have severely constrained exports and undermined investment and job creation in affected sectors.
In the long term, the government is reforming South Africa’s logistics system to enhance efficiency and competition and enable private investment.
“Private sector participation does not equate to the privatisation of public assets, nor does it diminish the role of the state in ensuring a reliable, efficient, and world-class logistics system.”
