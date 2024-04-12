11 Apr 2024
Uganda, South Sudan to enhance border post ops
Govt officials and trade representatives from Uganda and South Sudan convened at Nimule Border on Tuesday (April 9, 2024) for a high-level joint border sensitisation mission
The mission focused on strengthening cross-border trade relations and fostering regional integration.
The mission provided discussed various issues impacting trade between the two states, with a particular emphasis on the implementation of One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) and other trade facilitation measures.
Subscribe Now
Stakeholders underscored the importance of consolidating various government agencies into one central location to expedite clearance times and simplify procedures for cross-border traders.
Presentations from both states’ delegations revealed a significant increase in traffic between the two countries, highlighting the growing importance of efficient trade facilitation measures.
Despite progress, challenges such as differing operational hours and tax regimes were identified, emphasising the need for harmonisation and coordination between border authorities to ensure smoother trade operations.
Reactions from stakeholders echoed the call for improved understanding of OSBP procedures, gender-sensitive integration efforts and the need to address environmental challenges affecting trade activities in the area, with particular reference to floods known to frequently affect the Elegu/Nimule area.
Other key recommendations included the need for capacity building for traders to fully appreciate and experience the benefits of the EAC integration and infrastructure development to support cross-border trade.
Click here to read more
Also Read:
AfDB prioritises infra, agri supply chain for Zambia