Van den Bosch expands to East Africa
Van den Bosch announced a collaboration with Celero Group through which the logistics service provider will further expand its network connections in East Africa and the Indian Ocean.
Celero Group offer a variety of freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. They have a strong presence in the African and East Indian transportation sector including Madagascar, Reunion Island and their home base in Mauritius.
Mark Ashton, Van den Bosch DMCC: The expansion into East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands is important for our network. Van den Bosch DMCC is based in Dubai, from where all deep-sea shipments are coordinated, and is now among the world's largest tank operators for the food industry.”
The collaboration with Celero focuses on liquid bulk logistics for the food industry.
Marc Dalais, Celero Group: “This partnership aligns with the company’s vision and mission of adding value to people in the logistic chain.”
Patrice Maury, Celero Group: “Through this cooperation, the Celero team consolidates its position as a valuable contributor in the liquid bulk logistics for the food industry as part of our overall strategic path.”
Click here to read:
Futurelife opens facility in Dube TradePort SEZ