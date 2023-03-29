ZIM, Shell complete 1st LNG bunkering under 10-year deal
Kingston, Jamaica is a new LNG bunkering location for Shell, expanding its global LNG bunkering network to 16 locations across 11 countries.
This is the first vessel in our growing LNG-powered fleet that will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, thereby improving our competitive position: David Arbel, ZIM
With every new bunkering location added to our footprint, we are demonstrating the role of LNG as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today: Tahir Faruqui, Shell
