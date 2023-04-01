Beginning 30 March 2023, Aero Africa has been the appointed Cargo General Sales & Services Agent (GSSA) for Salam Air in Kenya.

Salam Air freighter service from Nairobi (NBO) to Oman (MCT) is set to start from April 9, 2023, with a once-weekly Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion aircraft. (A321-200P2F Cargo Freighter). The frequency will be increased to twice weekly soon due to increased demand for perishable air freight capacity from Kenya to Oman.

Aero Africa is an air cargo management group dedicated to providing African logistic solutions and neutral value-added services to the global logistics and aviation community.

Salam Air is an Oman-based low-cost carrier that serves as the Sultanate of Oman’s second national carrier.