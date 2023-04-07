Aero Africa, the air cargo management group has appointed Absolom Ngari as its Director of Strategy, GSSA & Airline Partnerships for the group, effective April 1, 2023.

Prior to this, Absolom served as Aero Africa’s General Manager for East Africa since July 1, 2022. He has overseen the setting up of Aero Africa’s East Africa control tower office in Kenya, as well as managing all operations, commercial activities, and business administration in Kenya and East Africa, which he will continue to do alongside his new role.

In his new role as Aero Africa’s Director Strategy, GSSA & Airline Partnership, Absolom will be responsible for spearheading Aero Africa Aviation, the group’s cargo GSSA business, managing its commercial activities, product development, strategic leadership, contract management, managing airlines partnerships across the African continent. He will also be instrumental in the development and implementation of the Aero Africa group’s global strategic initiatives, as well as other business development responsibilities while working closely with Aero Africa’s top leadership team.

Absolom has a proven track record of working with leading global cargo airlines, aviation companies, and cargo GSSAs in Africa for the past 17 years. He is an accomplished air cargo management professional with a strong background in Africa Air Cargo Market, Strategic Leadership, Global Cargo Sales, Commercial Management, Contract Management, Customer Service, Product and Business Development and Administration, Negotiation, and Operations Management.

Absolom has previously held senior positions at Global Focus Logistics Ltd (a former Kenya GSSA partner of ECS Group), Turkish Airlines Africa Cargo’s Africa Directorate, TAL Aviation Cargo (an Israeli GSSA company), Africa Direct Ltd (a GSSA for Ethiopian Airlines Cargo), Africa Potential Consulting, and Swissport Cargo Services.

Absolom has extensive knowledge in the aviation cargo industry and fundamental airfreight skills, which have earned him a reputable image within the aviation industry. Absolom has a Bachelor of Management and Leadership degree and is currently pursuing an MBA in Strategic Management. He also has several academic diplomas, aviation training, and air freight industry certifications.

“AB has proved his expertise and experience in the airline/GSSA field over the last months and I’m sure this will take us from strength to strength and add value to goals. I am confident that he will be a valuable asset to our company in his new role as Director Strategy, GSSA and Airline Partnerships.” said Aero Africa CEO – Africa, Jade Da Costa.