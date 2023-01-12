Air Logistics Group has been appointed General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for Astral Aviation in Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), and the USA from January 1, 2023, as it gears up for growth into these regions in 2023.

This also marks an end to Astral’s representation by Network Airline Services Group.

“The new commercial partnership with Air Logistics Group will enable Astral Aviation to offer more opportunities to its clients in Kenya, Europe, and the USA, with the objective of increasing market share for its new perishables service in Europe and having the additional online capacity for Astral’s cargoes from Europe into Africa, according to Sanjeev Gadhia, chief executive officer (CEO), Astral Aviation.

“We look forward to our partnership with Air Logistics Group, who will be responsible for promoting Astral Aviation in the strategic markets of Europe, UK, and the USA, and will cover Astral’s intra-African scheduled network of 50 destinations which served from its Nairobi Hub, in addition to new point to point destinations from its Liege Hub to Africa,” said Gadhia.

“We are confident of Air Logistics Group’s professionalism, expertise, and neutrality to represent us in three of the key markets, notably Europe, UK, and USA and look forward to a new partnership.”

“Astral Aviation is an established and recognised quality airline operating to and from Europe and within key trade lanes in Africa,” said Stephen Dawkins, CEO, Air Logistics Group.

“We are excited to connect our comprehensive network to theirs and to expand further the strong presence that Astral Aviation has in this region in the coming years.”