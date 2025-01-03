Astral Aviation, in association with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), delivered 1.1 million doses of cholera vaccines to South Sudan.

"Delivering 1.1 million doses of cholera vaccines to South Sudan aboard our Boeing B767-200F is a meaningful way to close 2024 and embark on a new chapter in 2025," Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and CEO, Astral Aviation, wrote in a LinkedIn post. "No other airline makes a bigger impact in Africa than Astral Aviation."

South Sudan reported 697 cases and seven deaths due to cholera between January 1 and November 24, 2024, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"In South Sudan, a new cholera outbreak was confirmed and declared in October 2024 in the border town of Renk, Upper Nile state, affecting refugees, returnees, and local communities. Between January 1 and 24 November 24, 2024, the country reported 697 cases and seven deaths. Of these, 646 new cholera cases and all seven deaths occurred in November alone, representing a significant rise compared to the previous month."

Speaking to CGTN Africa, Gabriel Buom Tap, Immunisation Officer, Unicef says: "This is supposed to be a two dose vaccine but if you take one dose, you are supposed to get immunity within two weeks. The second dose can be taken within six months, and it can protect you for three years."

Yolanda Awel Deng, Health Minister, South Sudan urged the society and the media to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.