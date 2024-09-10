Astral Aviation delivered 14 tonnes of emergency supplies for MPox response in DR Congo, in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and Kuehne+Nagel.

"The medical supplies and equipment will cater to 16,800 people over three months, ensuring essential care for healthcare workers in the fight against MPox," Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder & CEO, Astral Aviation posted on LinkedIn.

The delivery marks the first of many to the DRC in the upcoming weeks, showcasing Astral's commitment to emergency response efforts, Gadhia added. "The flight, operated on the Boeing 737 400F, reflects Astral's dedication to timely and efficient delivery of critical supplies."

Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director, Africa WHO adds: “These supplies will ensure health facilities have the critical items needed to provide safe and optimal care to patients, contributing to the ongoing emergency response by the health authorities with support from WHO and other partners."

Since the start of 2024, the DRC has reported 21,153 suspected MPox cases, including 692 deaths, according to Josaphat Sikoti, head of the DRC national MPox response committee.