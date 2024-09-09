Ethiopian Airlines successfully delivered nearly 100,000 doses of MPox vaccine to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of its commitment to the campaign aimed at halting the spread of the monkeypox virus in Africa.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) announced the arrival of the first shipment of JYNNEOS Mpox vaccine.

"This shipment is expected to launch a critical vaccination campaign aimed at curbing the rising epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The vaccine doses were officially received by Samuel Roger Kamba, Minister of Health, DRC with Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC, Grant Leaity, Unicef representative in DRC and Laurent Muschel, Director General of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA)," says an official release from Africa CDC.

Since the start of 2024, DRC has reported over 4,901 confirmed Mpox cases with more than 629 associated deaths, representing a sharp escalation in both infections and fatalities compared to previous years, the release added. "The introduction of the JYNNEOS vaccine is a decisive action to mitigate further spread and protect the most at-risk populations."

Kamba says: “Receiving these vaccines is an essential step in our fight against Mpox. Our commitment is to safeguard our population’s health, particularly our children, who are the most vulnerable. We will continue working closely with our partners to control the spread of this disease and ensure a healthy future for all Congolese."

Leaity adds: "The shipment of these vaccines is an important health milestone as they will help protect communities, particularly health workers and those at risk. Unicef is committed to supporting the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention in the distribution of these vaccines, and to supporting vaccination operations to ensure that they reach the most vulnerable people."

Mpox is a preventable disease, and vaccination with JYNNEOS has proven to be highly effective in reducing transmission and preventing severe complications, the release added.