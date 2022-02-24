Bert Selis has joined Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in the new role of VP Business Development, E-commerce, Express & Freight Forwarders EMEAA, based in Liege, Belgium. Bert has close to 20 years of experience in business development and sales in the air cargo and aviation industry. He has spent the last nine years working for Liège Airport, one of Europe's biggest air cargo hubs, and was most recently the Vice President Cargo & Logistics, where he was responsible for the growth of the airport and attracting key global cargo players to Liege.

He started his career in the cargo handling department of the former Belgian flag carrier Sabena and later moved to Swissport. He also served as a Business Development Manager with the road transport and logistics company, H. Essers, and as Global Sales Leader with international flight academy, CAE.



In his new role, reporting to Marc Claesen, WFS' Senior Vice President Commercial EMEAA, Bert will support the company's EMEAA commercial team in expanding WFS' strategic focus on e-commerce, express, and freight forwarder activities in the region.



"Bert is a valuable addition to our EMEAA management team and brings considerable knowledge and expertise to our organisation. Over the past two or more years, WFS, as the world's largest air cargo handler, has pivoted to meet the needs of the airline, freight forwarding, express, and e-commerce sectors and this has created some exciting opportunities to grow our relationships with existing customers and to engage in new ventures," Marc Claesen said.

