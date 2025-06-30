African airlines saw a 2.1 percent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in May 2025 even as capacity increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year.

Total air cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 2.2 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024 levels (+three percent for international operations).

"Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by two percent compared to May 2024 (+2.6 percent for international operations)," according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA says: "Air cargo demand globally grew 2.2 percent in May. That is encouraging news as a 10.7 percent drop in traffic on the Asia to North America trade lane illustrated the dampening effect of shifting U.S. trade policies. Even as these policies evolve, already we can see the air cargo sector’s well-tested resilience helping shippers to accommodate supply chain needs to flexibly hold back, re-route or accelerate deliveries."

May regional performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 8.3 percent YoY demand growth in May, the strongest growth of all regions. Capacity increased by 5.7 percent YoY.

North American carriers saw a -5.8 percent YoY decrease, the slowest growth of all regions. Capacity decreased by -3.2 percent year-on-year.

European carriers saw 1.6 percent YoY demand growth and capacity increased 1.5 percent YoY.

Middle Eastern carriers saw 3.6 percent increase in demand while capacity increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase in demand growth, and capacity increased 3.5 percent year-on-year.

​​Trade lane growth

A significant decrease in the Asia-North America trade lane was expected and realised as the effect of front-loading faded (moving goods to market in advance of tariffs coming into effect) and changes to the de minimis exemption on small package shipments (particularly those associated with e-commerce) were enforced. As cargo flows reorganised, several route areas responded with surprising growth, the update added.

Europe-Asia reported 13.4 percent YoY growth, followed by Middle East-Asia (+10.8 percent) and within Asia (+9.1 percent).