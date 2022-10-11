CargoAi's over 6,500 forwarder users in 105 countries can now look forward to real-time capacity offers on Qatar Airways Cargo flights, the world's leading cargo carrier. Qatar Airways Cargo's global network of more than 150+ stations will be available for booking on CargoAi as of 10 October, starting with 10 key European countries and finishing with a worldwide launch by 24 October.

Users can book an attractive cross-section of General products, shown with real-time rates and space, and receive an immediate booking confirmation. The integration between the two systems was completed rapidly, further demonstrating the need and appetite for modern airlines to increase their digital presence and online distribution.

"With the world's current number one cargo airline joining our online marketplace, CargoAi gains a significant increase in global market offer," Matthieu Petot, CEO of CargoAi. "Qatar Airways Cargo has a strong digital focus and very clear ideas on how the future air cargo industry should look. This makes for a highly interesting partnership and one that will without a doubt bring additional benefits to our ever-increasing international customer base. We are honoured to welcome Qatar Airways Cargo on board, and look forward to supporting its ongoing success."

People and Digitalisation are the two core pillars of Qatar Airways Cargo's Next Generation strategy and CargoAi will definitely play a key role in taking the air cargo industry's leading carrier to the next level.