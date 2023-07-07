Chapman Freeman IMEA has recently appointed Gerhard Coetzee and Claudia Krajhanzl in new leadership roles in the company's cargo and passenger solutions in the IMEA region. Gerhard Coetzee has been appointed as the new Regional Director - Cargo Solutions IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa).

Gerhard Coetzee, Regional Director - Cargo Solutions IMEA, Chapman Freeman IMEA

"With his extensive experience in the cargo industry and a proven track record of driving innovation, Gerhard is perfectly positioned to lead our cargo solutions team in the IMEA region. His dedication to excellence and passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences will undoubtedly elevate our cargo operations to new heights," cited a LinkedIn post by the Chapman Freeborn IMEA official handle on Friday.

Meanwhile, Claudia Krajhanzl has been appointed as the new Regional Director - Passenger Solutions IMEA."Claudia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role, having excelled in various leadership positions within the organization. Her strategic vision, coupled with a customer-centric approach, will be instrumental in enhancing our passenger solutions across the IMEA region. We have no doubt that Claudia's leadership will empower our team to redefine the travel experience for our passengers." the post cited.