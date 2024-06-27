WebCargo by Freightos announced its new partnership with Coyne Airways.

The collaboration expands WebCargo’s reach in Africa, the Gulf, and the Caspian regions, providing forwarders and airline partners with seamless access to real-time rates, booking, interline and payment solutions, says an official release from Freightos.

Since its founding in 1994, Coyne Airways has transported approximately 300,000 tonnes of air cargo, to date, the release added. "Coyne Airways opened cargo routes to destinations with limited global coverage including the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Iraq and Sakhalin Island, and currently focuses on services in Africa, the Gulf, and the Caspian regions."

Julien Triay, Sales Director, WebCargo by Freightos says: “Larry Coyne is not just known for establishing Coyne Airways but also for his pioneering efforts to reliably transport cargo to hard-to-reach destinations. With Coyne becoming the first carrier to provide dangerous goods booking on WebCargo's platform, they continue to lead in innovation, expanding access and streamlining logistics for forwarders globally."

Liana Coyne, Director, Coyne Airways adds: "We are thrilled to partner with WebCargo by Freightos to bring our air cargo capacity to a broader audience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience. By offering real-time rates and booking capabilities, including for dangerous goods, we are providing our customers with the tools they need to optimise their logistics operations."