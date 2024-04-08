ECS Group has forged a strategic global alliance with CMA CGM Air Cargo, a division of the CMA CGM Group. Within this partnership, ECS Group will act as the General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for CMA CGM Air Cargo, facilitating the commercialisation of air freight capacities on flights operated by CMA CGM Air Cargo.

With 9 flights per week between Paris and China/Hong Kong, operated by B777 aircraft, ECS Group is dedicated to offering customers transparent and efficient access to top-tier air transport solutions. This commitment aims to optimise CMA CGM AIR CARGO's commercial performance and enhance its position in the air freight market, mentions the official release.



"Collaborating with CMA CGM AIR CARGO represents a unique opportunity to combine ECS Group's expertise in GSSA with CMA CGM AIR CARGO assets. Together, we are determined to pave the way in air freight transport, offering innovative solutions and operational excellence to our clients worldwide,” says Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group.



Through the Augmented GSSA model, ECS will offer CMA CGM tailor-made cooperation models, ensuring adaptability to market fluctuations and local requirements. These customised solutions will be crafted to meet the specific needs and challenges of CMA CGM. This partnership underscores ECS Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in the GSSA sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader, the release added.

