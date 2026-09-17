Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) has redelivered the fifth and final Airbus A330-200P2F aircraft to EgyptAir Cargo under its current agreement with the Egyptian carrier, completing another phase of their long-standing partnership.

EgyptAir was the launch customer for EFW's A330-200P2F programme, receiving its first converted aircraft in 2018. With the latest delivery, EFW has now redelivered nine freighters from different Airbus widebody generations to EgyptAir from its facilities in Dresden, Germany.

The A330-200P2F programme is a collaboration between ST Engineering Aerospace, Airbus and their joint venture EFW. EFW leads the industrialisation, sales and marketing of the freighter conversion programme. The A330P2F programme was launched in 2012.

The first A330-200P2F was delivered to EgyptAir Cargo in August 2018 after completing test flights and receiving the required certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency and Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority. At the time, EgyptAir Cargo had firm orders for three A330-200P2F aircraft.

EgyptAir Cargo received its second A330-200P2F in February 2019 after the aircraft completed its conversion at EFW in the second half of 2018. The aircraft was intended to replace the carrier's previous A300-600P2F freighter generation and upgrade its cargo capabilities through the A330-200P2F's range, volume and payload characteristics.

With the latest converted aircraft, EFW said the completion of the current project is another milestone in its relationship with EgyptAir Cargo, which began almost 30 years ago.

"The completion of this project is another testament to the strong relationship between EgyptAir and EFW, built on mutual trust, technical excellence and a shared commitment to meeting the growing demand for efficient air cargo solutions," said Lee London, SVP Sales & Marketing at EFW.

"We are proud to support EgyptAir's cargo operations with highly capable and efficient freighter aircraft and thank the team for their continued confidence in our expertise," London added.

Captain Ihab Eltahtawy, CEO and Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo, said the successful redelivery of the A330-200P2F was an important achievement in the cooperation between the two companies.

"We appreciate EFW’s expertise, commitment, and the close collaboration between both teams throughout the programme. We value our longstanding relationship with EFW and look forward to its continued development," he said.