Embraer signed a letter of agreement (LoA) with Lanzhou Aviation Industry Development Group for 20 E190F and E195F E-Jets passenger-to-freighter conversions (P2F) at the 54th Paris Air Show. Embraer and Lanzhou intend to cooperate on establishing E190F and E195F conversion capability in Lanzhou, China, which will support and accelerate the introduction of E-Jet first generation freighters to the Chinese market, says a release from Embraer. "The cooperation will serve as an initial starting point for both companies to leverage their strengths, jointly promote the development of Lanzhou’s air transportation industry, and boost the economy around the airport." Lanzhou Group becomes the launch customer for Embraer’s P2F conversion in China, and the base in China for Embraer’s P2F conversions, the release added.





“The opportunity in China had a significant influence during the decision-making process of the launch of our P2F programme," says Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "It is a market with increasing demand for cargo aircraft to accommodate the tremendous growth of e-commerce trade and the consequent evolution of the logistics industry. We’re confident in this booming market and always willing to support the sector’s further progress in cooperation with our Chinese partners. We welcome Lanzhou Group to be the region’s launch customer for Embraer’s P2F conversion, and we expect to bring new vitality to the Chinese market with our E-Jets freighters.”

