Embraer’s latest aircraft, the 190F E-Freighter, passenger to full cargo conversion, has been certified by the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC).

The aircraft, which is making its public debut this week at the Farnborough Air Show, was developed to fill a gap in the air cargo market and to replace older less efficient models.

The E-Freighter is due to receive EASA and FAA certification later this year and the Cargo Loading System shortly after.

The E190F, which performed its maiden flight earlier this year, is a passenger jet converted to cargo operations and will be known as the E-Freighter. The E190F was launched in 2022 to meet the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade, which require fast deliveries and decentralized operations driving the demand for faster delivery of shipments to secondary and tertiary markets.

Ireland-based Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the launch lessor of the 190F E-Freighter with 10 firm orders, had signed an MoU with Embraer in 2022 to allocate the initial two conversions to Astral Aviation, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and CEO, Astral Aviation with Nicole Moraes Sarno, Head of Global Product Marketing for Air Freighter Product Strategy, Embraer (L) and Rong Yang, Marketing Director - Global Leasing & Freighters, Embraer (R) at the Farnborough Air Show

E-Jets converted to freighters will have over 40 percent more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30 percent lower operating costs than larger narrowbodies. If combining capacity under the floor and main deck, the maximum structural payload is 13,500 kg for the E190F.



Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “The E-Freighter marks Embraer´s first step into the cargo market. After celebrating the first flight in April, it’s a further boost to receive type certification for our newest program now. The aircraft has been very well received this week by potential customers seeing our E-Freighter for the first time in Farnborough. This is a segment that has tremendous potential, and gives a new life to the earliest E-Jets that are just now moving into the typical replacement phase.”

"We are very pleased with the ANAC certification for the E-Freighter. This important step shows that Embraer has the Engineering and MRO skills necessary to present an outstanding product and services for our customers. We are ready to support the operators interested in expanding their activities in the cargo market with the best-in-class service", says Carlos Naufel, CEO and President, Embraer Services & Support