Emirates SkyCargo has entered into a partnership with Dogs 4 Wildlife, a UK-based charity dedicated to protecting endangered wildlife in Africa through the use of specialist conservation dogs. Under the partnership, highly trained conservation dogs will be transported to Southern Africa, where they will assist wildlife rangers in tracking poachers and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

The first phase of the partnership will see Emirates SkyCargo transport two specialist conservation dogs, Vega and Kuda, from the UK to Zimbabwe. The Belgian Malinois dogs have been trained by Dogs 4 Wildlife for conservation operations and will support wildlife protection efforts at Matusadona National Park.

Vega and Kuda are specialist human scent tracking dogs selected for their drive, determination and natural tracking abilities. They will help establish a new conservation K9 unit that will work with wildlife park rangers to track poachers and support conservation activities in Zimbabwe.

The dogs are scheduled to travel from London to Harare via Dubai in late June before being deployed at Matusadona National Park on arrival.

Emirates SkyCargo said the partnership reflects its broader commitment to wildlife protection and efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade. Through its specialist live animal transportation services, the airline provides welfare-focused transportation supported by dedicated handling processes, purpose-built facilities and trained experts across its global network.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said the conservation dogs would play an important role in protecting endangered species and strengthening conservation efforts on the ground. He added that the partnership demonstrates the airline’s commitment to supporting organisations that create a positive impact for wildlife and communities while helping combat illegal wildlife trade.

Darren Priddle, Founder and Volunteer Trustee, Dogs 4 Wildlife, said the deployment of Vega and Kuda represents the movement of specialist conservation capability that will directly support wildlife rangers working on the front line of wildlife protection. He said the partnership would help expand the charity’s impact and deliver proven conservation tools to areas where they are needed most.

The partnership aligns with Emirates’ long-standing commitment to wildlife protection. The airline maintains a zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trade, including a ban by Emirates SkyCargo on the transportation of hunting trophies. The cargo carrier also works with industry partners, government authorities and conservation organisations to help prevent the movement of illicit wildlife products through global supply chains.

Since launching its illegal wildlife trade awareness programme, Emirates has trained more than 46,000 employees across its business to help identify, report and respond to potential wildlife trafficking risks. The airline has also achieved IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) certification, which includes a wildlife module aligned with the Buckingham Palace Declaration.

The announcement comes as the industry and conservation community mark the 10th anniversary of the Buckingham Palace Declaration and gather for the United for Wildlife High-Level Business Forum in London. Emirates, a founding signatory of the declaration, said it continues to support industry-wide efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species.